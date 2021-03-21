Thua Thien – Hue province ensures progress of election preparation

The NA Vice Chairman, who is also a member of the National Election Council, is leading a delegation of the NA Standing Committee on a visit to the central province on March 20 to inspect preparation work for the upcoming general elections.
At a working session with the province's officials, NA Vice Chairman Hien reminded the provincial authority to devise different scenarios of the elections along with corresponding response plans. He underlined the need to keep close watch on local security and order situation and promptly address any complaints and petitions, while intensifying communication drives on the elections.
All-level Vietnam Fatherland Front committees in the province have completed the second round of consultative conferences and finalized preliminary lists of 13 candidates for the NA election and 96 candidates for the election of the provincial People's Council.
Under the resolution of the National Election Council, Thua Thien – Hue province will elect seven deputies to the 15th NA. Meanwhile, the provincial People's Council is expected to have 51 deputies in the new tenure.
The provincial Election Committee has not received any complaints or denunciation related to the upcoming elections.
Source: VNA
