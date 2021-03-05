Three-year-old girl who fell from 12th storey discharged from hospital

HÀ NỘI — The three-year-old girl who fell from the 12th storey of an apartment building in Hà Nội and was saved by a delivery man was discharged from hospital on Friday morning after five days of treatment for a dislocated hip.
The National Children’s Hospital said the baby’s hip joints were put back in place and she now is now in a stable condition.
The child will return to hospital in a couple of weeks for a check-up.
Her mother told Vietnamplus.vn that her family was deeply grateful to the hospital’s medical workers for their dedicated care and treatment.
Her survival and recovery brought huge joy to her family, she said.
At about 5.30pm on February 28, the three-year-old girl climbed over a balcony railing of a 12th storey apartment on Hà Nội’s Nguyễn Huy Tưởng Street.
Hearing desperate screams from neighbours living in an adjacent building, Nguyễn Ngọc Mạnh, a truck driver from Hà Nội’s Đông Anh District, rushed to save her.
Mạnh, 31, climbed onto the corrugated roof of a small structure on the ground floor moments before the three-year-old girl lost her grip.
As she plummeted to the corrugated roof, Mạnh managed to grab her and pluck the baby to safety.
People were moved by Mạnh’s bravery, hailing him a hero. — VNS
