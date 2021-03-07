The most famous pagodas in Da Lat

The hilly city of Da Lat is home to many pagodas, some of which are very well-known among tourists.
These pagodas are not as crowded as in previous years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but they are still attractive venues for visitors who look for peace.
Thien Vuong Co Sat Pagoda
Located five kilometers to the northeast of the city center, Thien Vuong Co Sat is also known as Tau or Phat Tram Pagoda.
Built in 1958, it is one of the oldest pagodas in Dalat.
Quan The Am Pagoda
Quan The Am is a big pagoda situated near Xuan Huong Lake. The pagoda is beautifully decorated and organizes many meaningful activities for visitors during Tet.
Quan The Am Pagoda is at 15 Ba Huyen Thanh Quan Street, Ward 10, Dalat City.
Giac Hoa Pagoda
Quan Am Pagoda
Quan Am Pagoda is located at Alley 11, Khe Sanh Street, Ward 10, Dalat City. It is just a 10-minute drive from the city center to the pagoda.
