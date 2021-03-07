The most famous pagodas in Da Lat

This Tet, pagodas in Dalat City are not as crowded as in previous years due to the Covid-19 pandemic Thien Vuong Co Sat Pagoda Located five kilometers to the northeast of the city center, Thien Vuong Co Sat is also known as Tau or Phat Tram Pagoda. Built in 1958, it is one of the oldest pagodas in Dalat. The pagoda is famous for a giant white Buddha statue located on top of a pine hill. This is also among the biggest Buddha statues in the city The pagoda is surrounded by many pine trees, creating a peaceful scenery Three Buddha statues inside the pagoda's hall A Buddhist monk makes calligraphy products at the pagoda Some calligraphy works are displayed near the pagoda's gate Thien Vuong Co Sat Pagoda is at 385 Khe Sanh Street, Ward 10, Dalat City Quan The Am Pagoda Quan The Am is a big pagoda situated near Xuan Huong Lake. The pagoda is beautifully decorated and organizes many meaningful activities for visitors during Tet. Tet booths are set up at the pagoda's yard, offering free vegetarian food for visitors There is a Neu tree, which is a very tall bamboo tree, in the front yard of the pagoda. Many people believe that planting a Neu tree in Tet helps expel evils and brings good luck. A booth offers free calligraphy works A man offers incense in front of a Buddha statue Little Buddhist monks chant a sutra in the major hall A big drum is hung on the left wing of the major hall Quan The Am Pagoda is at 15 Ba Huyen Thanh Quan Street, Ward 10, Dalat City. Giac Hoa Pagoda Giac Hoa Pagoda is located at 10 Pham Hong Thai Street, Ward 10, Dalat City. Visitors can access the pagoda through staircases, which directly lead to the main hall, or via a sloping road on the left of the pagoda. A Buddha statue is placed in the middle of a small pond A sitting Buddha statue at the pagoda The pagoda's main hall Quan Am Pagoda Quan Am Pagoda is located at Alley 11, Khe Sanh Street, Ward 10, Dalat City. It is just a 10-minute drive from the city center to the pagoda. The pagoda impresses tourists with a giant Buddha statue on its roof The pagoda is home to many Buddha statues Three golden Buddha statues stand near the gate Two visitors pray in front of a Buddha statue in the pagoda's main hall