Thai conglomerate SCG now dominates Việt Nam’s plastic production industry

SCG headquarters in Bang Sue District, Bangkok, Thailand. — Photo courtesy of SCG

HÀ NỘI — After buying Duy Tân Plastic Corporation, Thailand’s Siam Cement Group (SCG) is cementing its domination of Việt Nam’s plastic production industry.

Under the contract signed on February 9 via a virtual conference, Duy Tân will sell 70 per cent of its shares in five of total twenty-two subsidiary companies, including Duy Tân Plastic Manufacturing Corporation and Duy Tân Long An Corporation, to SCG’s SCG Packaging, Duy Tân said.

Duy Tân Plastic is a leading company in the plastic goods market in Việt Nam with revenue of VNĐ4.7 trillion in 2020. It has nearly 1,000 commodities units and 16,000 distribution agents across the country. The company’s annual capacity reaches 116,000 tonnes of hard plastic packaging and plastic goods.

SCG, Thailand’s largest cement producer, will buy the stakes over three years, starting from 2021. The deal takes a long time as it is based on business results, Duy Tân Plastic said.

Through the deal, SCG and Duy Tân Plastic want to create a solid foundation for a completed supply chain.

Duy Tân Plastic aims at developing hard plastic packaging products, plastic goods and expanding export markets, while the investments help SCG Packaging broaden its hard plastic packaging businesses in ASEAN, especially strengthen capacity to serve FMCG producers and consumers in Việt Nam.

The deal is a part of SCG’s investment plan worth 10 billion baht (US$334 million) to extend its businesses in Việt Nam that has big and growing demands in plastic packaging products.

Wichan Jitpukdee, CEO of SCG Packaging, said that the company will keep investing in Việt Nam, resulting in revenue growth of over 10 per cent each year.

Dominating Việt Nam’s plastic production industry

The plastic production industry in Việt Nam has around 3,300 enterprises with total value of approximately US$18 billion.

The upstream sector of this industry includes petrochemical refineries and chemical enterprises whose main activities are to convert fossil materials into raw plastic beads.

Meanwhile the downstream sector is turning raw plastic beads into plastic products. The downstream can be divided into four main segments, including plastic packaging products, plastic building materials, plastic goods and engineering plastics.

With the deal for Duy Tân Plastic’s shares, SCG is dominating Việt Nam’s plastic industry, especially in plastic packaging products and plastic building materials. These two segments account around 61 per cent of the total market value.

In 2019, SCG Packaging founded Vina Kraft Paper in Bình Dương Province to produce paper packaging products with total capacity of 500,000 tonnes/year.

The company continued to invest in Tín Thành Packing JSC (BATICO) in 2015. And recently SGC bought 94 per cent of Biên Hòa Packaging JSC’s stakes, with the deal worth of VNĐ2.07 billion (US$89 million).

SCG also owns stakes in many plastic companies including Bình Minh Plastics JSC, Vietnam Construction Materials JSC, Prime Group, Viet Thai Plastchem Joint Venture Company Ltd, TPC Vina Plastic and Chemical Corporation Ltd, Việt Nam Chemtech Company Ltd and Minh Thai Plastic Material Company Ltd.

In 2018 June, SCG signed a contract to buy 29 per cent of Việt Nam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam)’s shares in Long Son Petrochemical Complex Project, raising its equity from 71 per cent to 100 per cent with total investment value of 8.5 billion baht per year. — VNS