Thai Binh provincial Military Command asked to comprehensively complete assignments

This was stated by the Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army during his visit to the command on March 2.

On the occasion, Senior Colonel Nguyen Ngoc Tue, Chief of the provincial military command, briefed the guests on the unit’s task performance in the first quarter of this year.

Specifically, the unit strictly exercised combat readiness, organized a happy lunar New Year (Tet) for troops, instructed its affiliates to make thorough preparations for an exercise on shifting combat readiness, and upgraded training grounds.

It also organized numerous activities to celebrate the success of the 13th National Party Congress, issued resolutions on leadership over training, sports festivals, and competitions in 2021, ensured logistical services, weaponry and equipment for routine and combat readiness missions, and strictly exercised COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

In the coming time, the command will continue to work closely with other relevant forces to keep a close watch on political security, social order and safety in the area where it is stationed, to conduct social policies, and policies for troops’ families, and to ensure logistic and technical services for missions and COVID-19 prevention and control.

Highlighting the command’s achievements over the past time, General Phuong asked it to focus on this year’s recruitment drive while strictly applying COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

On the occasion, General Phuong presented gifts to the command’s troops, encouraging them to promote their responsibilities and gain more achievements in mission implementation.

