Ten outstanding Vietnamese Young Faces of 2020 announced

Below is the list of the ten winners:

1. Bui Hong Duc, a student from the High School for Gifted Students, the Hanoi National University of Natural Science.

2. Doan Le Hoang Tan, Deputy Director of the Center for Innovative Materials and Architectures under the National University Ho Chi Minh City.

3. Tran Anh Tu from the Department of Infectious Diseases Control, the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

4. Major Tran Viet Hai, leader of Company 8, Battalion 3, Brigade 201, the Armored Corps.

5. Captain Nguyen Trung Duc, Deputy Head of Economic Security Department, the Phu Tho provincial Public Security.

6. Nguyen Van Quyet, team leader of the Hanoi Football Club.

7. Pham Ngoc Anh Tung from the UFO Technology and Trading Company Limited.

8. Vo Minh Quang from the Vietnam National Academy of Music.

9. Hoang Tuan Anh, Director of the Blue Universe Corporation.

10. Ha Anh Phuong, a teacher from the Huong Can High school, Phu Tho province.

Previously, the Council held the second meeting in Hanoi to choose ten winners for the award and ten others for the Promising Vietnamese Young Faces Award 2020, on March 7.

The award ceremony for the Outstanding and the Promising Vietnamese Young Faces Award 2020 will take place on March 27, in Hanoi, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Outstanding Vietnamese Young Faces Award.

Translated by Quynh Oanh