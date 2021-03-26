Switzerland and Việt Nam celebrate half a century of diplomatic relations

Swiss Ambassador Ivo Sieber ( centre), at the media briefing in Hà Nội on Thursday. Photo Kiều Vân

HÀ NỘI – A logo to mark the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Switzerland, jointly designed by the two embassies, was launched in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Swiss Ambassador Ivo Sieber said at the media briefing held with the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs that: "Việt Nam's remarkable progress combined with Switzerland's long term engagement resulted in a partnership that makes me proud to look back and confident for the future."

Đinh Toàn Thắng, General Director of the Europe Department, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said: "The greatest achievements that Việt Nam and Switzerland have gained in half a century are our mutual trust and understanding, our sharing of common values and particularly the connection of people from both countries".

A series of activities are planned throughout the year to commemorate the anniversary.

If the COVID-19 situation is well controlled, Switzerland plans a high-level visit to Viet Nam with the dates to be determined. Another highlight will be the inauguration of the Swiss-funded ‘Geneva Conference Room’ at the Diplomatic Academy later this year.

Cultural activities planned for this year include a performance of The Soldier's Tale by Swiss writer Charles Ferdinand Ramuz at the French Institute Hà Nội – L’Espace on April 16 and 17, while the works of Vietnamese-Swiss photographer Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Liên will be exhibited at Photo Hanoi 21 , at Hà Nội’s Vincom Centre for Contemporary Art from May 8 to June 5.

Vietnamese-Swiss relations have developed strongly over the past 50 years, extending beyond the political and the multilateral sphere to technical and economic co-operation, trade and investment, research and science, culture, tourism and people to people contacts.

In 2020, Swiss direct investment in Việt Nam amounted to over CHF1.6 billion (more than VNĐ40 trillion). More than 100 Swiss companies are active in the country.

Engaging in a technical and economic cooperation partnership with Việt Nam since 1991, the Swiss government has disbursed more than CHF600 million (nearly VNĐ15 trillion) to support Việt Nam's socio-economic development. VNS