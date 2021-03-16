Student research projects focus on pollution, waste reduction solutions

Students present their projects to the jury at the eProjects Innovation Showcase held at the Cao Thắng Technical College in HCM City on March 16. VNS Photo Gia Lộc

HCM CITY— Six projects by university students that were displayed today at the eProjects Innovation Showcase contest at the Cao Thắng Technical College in HCM City mostly focused on environmental pollution and waste management solutions.

A team from the HCM City University of Technology and Education presented a solution for discarded chewing gum while students from Lạc Hồng University in Đồng Nai Province had one for packaging in the e-commerce industry.

Sorting plastic was the focus of students from Cần Thơ University, while a team from the Đà Nẵng University of Technology had a platform for plastic waste management.

Students from the HCM City University of Technology, who showed how to reuse construction materials, won the prize for the most effective solution.

Students from the Industrial University of HCM City displayed technology to modernise Dow Vietnam Company's customer order and tracking systems.

The team from the HCM City University of Technology and Education won the prize for the best presentation and the Đà Nẵng University of Technology won for teamwork.

The event enabled students to demonstrate their industry-mentored prototypes to peers and professionals from across the country.

Over the last semester, eProjects teams developed their prototypes through regular consultation with professional mentors, who set out a vision for each project, shared their technical expertise and regularly met with the students.

Since September the teams worked online, on campus and even at Dow’s plant to build and test their prototypes.

The showcase was a part of USAID BUILD-IT and the Dow Vietnam Stem Programme which has been carried out for four years.

Speaking to showcase attendees, USAID Vietnam's acting mission director, Bradley Bessire, said: “These applied projects demonstrate how the BUILD-IT Alliance links industry expertise with universities' teaching capacity to give students experiences that develop both the technical and soft skills they'll need to succeed in Việt Nam's ever more advanced workforce."

USAID sponsors BUILD-IT Project which is carried out by Arizona State University. VNS