Statue of Pushkin unveiled in Hà Nội

Representatives of Việt Nam and Russia are seen next to bronze statue of famous Russian poet Alexandre Sergeyevich Pushkin

HÀ NỘI A 2.1-metre-tall bronze statue of famous Russian poet Alexandre Sergeyevich Pushkin has been unveiled at Hòa Bình Park in Hà Nội’s Bắc Từ Liêm District by the municipal People's Committee and the Embassy of Russia in Việt Nam.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony on Wednesday, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, Nikolai Patrushev referred to Pushkin as a symbol of Russia, saying the country is proud to have a statue of him placed in the capital of Việt Nam, its close and trusted friend.

The statue manifests the determination of Viet Nam and Russia to deepen ties between the two sides, he said.

Russian Ambassador to Việt Nam Konstantin Vasilievich Vnukov, for his part, said the statue is a present from the Russian Writers' Association to the government and people of Hà Nội, following an initiative by the Embassy of Russia since 2016. The unveiling ceremony demonstrates the strong friendship between the two countries, he said.

Accepting the 1.5-tonne statue on behalf of the government and people of Hà Nội, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Lê Hồng Sơn thanked the Russian side for the meaningful gift, which he described as a beautiful work of art that will strengthen their friendship.

Alexandre Pushkin (1799-1837) was a Russian poet, playwright, and novelist who is viewed by many as the founder of modern Russian literature. He is among the most popular Russian writers in Việt Nam.

Statues of Pushkin have been erected in more than 40 countries worldwide, including Austria, Belgium, Germany, France, the US, Egypt, Mexico, and China. VNS