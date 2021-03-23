State President effectively performs assigned tasks in 2016-2021 tenure

According to the report, which was recently submitted to the National Assembly (NA), the President, who also holds the posts of Chair of the National Defence and Security Council, Commander of people's armed forces, head of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform and deputy of the 14th legislature, has, together with the Party, the entire people and army, contributed to the successful implementation of the resolution of the 12th National Party Congress, guidelines of the Party, policies and laws of the State, and resolutions issued by the 14th NA.

The President has seriously followed personnel procedures in submitting proposals to the NA regarding the dismissal and election of the Prime Minister, the Vice President, the Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court, the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy, as well as the removal or approval of the Vice Chairman and members of the National Defence and Security Council.

In pursuant to NA resolutions, the President signed decisions appointing five Deputy Prime Ministers, 21 ministers and other members of Government during the 2016-2021 term, while closely coordinating with the NA and the Government to appoint a number of ministers and heads of ministerial-level agencies.

Also during the tenure, the President signed decisions to remove 24 members of the Government and suspend a Government member (Truong Minh Tuan) from work.

The State leader signed orders announcing 72 laws and two ordinances ratified by the 14th NA and its Standing Committee, and made decisions on behalf of the State on negotiations and signing of international agreements.

In his capacity as a NA deputy, the President and the Vice President attended sessions of the NA, activities of NA deputy delegations at their electoral units, meetings with voters before and after each NA session as well as thematic meetings with voters in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, so as to quickly respond to voters' concerns and convey their opinions to the Party, State, NA and Government.

The President has maintained close links with the Government. Authorised by the President, the Vice President has attended regular Government meetings and delivered opinions on the implementation of socio-economic tasks, strategies and plans, and the settlement of issues of concern of people and voters.

As head of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform, the President has focused his leadership on the review of the Party's method of leadership on judicial reform, and provided feedback on documents and projects related to judicial reform.

The President has instructed judicial agencies to step up judicial and administrative reforms, and improve the quality of investigation, prosecution, trial and execution of lawsuit, especially major economic and corrupt cases.

The State leader has paid special attention to the building of a pure, strong Party and political system, while resolvedly and persistently fighting corruption, wastefulness and other bad deeds.

Many complicated corrupt and economic cases were brought to light, which has been applauded by the public.

For national defence and security tasks, the President signed decisions to send 45 officers to participate in the UN peace-keeping missions in South Sudan and the Central African Republic, and dispatch two level-2 field hospitals to South Sudan.

The leader received letters of credential from 115 foreign ambassadors to Vietnam, hosted receptions for 61 ambassadors and chief representatives of international organizations at the end of their tenures in Vietnam.

The President and the Vice President have also paid heed to people-to-people diplomacy, holding meetings with overseas Vietnamese during their overseas trips or at activities to celebrate Tet (Lunar New Year) festivals in Vietnam.

The tenure witnessed a change in personnel. After President Tran Dai Quang passed away, Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh served as acting President from September 23, 2018 to October 23, 2018. On October 23, 2018, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong was elected as State President at the sixth session of the 14th NA.

Source: VNA