The park has attracted not only scientists, but also nature-loving tourists. Visiting the park, visitors can attempt to be a fisherman, sleep in the forest, sit on a canoe to view the park, and see rare flowers.
A ticket to the park costs only VND 20,000 while it costs VND 30,000 for a ticket to ride an electric car. A canoe tour of 12km or 21km will cost a visitor VND 500,000 or VND 800,000, respectively.
Below are photos of Tram Chim National Park recently taken by travel blogger Quy Coc Tu whose real name is Ngo Tran Hai An.
Source: vnexpress
Translated by Mai Huong
- Tram Chim National Park’s endangered birds need protection as habitats shrink
- Spring comes to naval units
- Four Vietnamese hot springs to revive the senses this fall
- Extension of the tram line deeper into Bratislava’s Petržalka is closer to completion
- 'Palm Springs' Streaming: How to Watch the Andy Samberg Movie Online
- Napa's Spring Mountain avoided fires for years. Now the hill's boutique wineries face total destruction
- Coronavirus second wave 'could come in spring 2021' because winter weather can create a 'mini-quarantine' as people stay home, scientist warns
- Resort-style senior living community coming to Spring area in April 2021
- How to get your dream body this spring: Personal trainer reveals the diet and exercise tips that will transform your physique - and the main things that are holding you back
- Dua Lipa turns up the heat in an orange bikini and kooky yellow-lens shades as she enjoys a pool day with pals in Palm Springs
- RICHARD LITTLEJOHN: Heir to Churchill? No, Boris Johnson is the Second Coming of Warden Hodges
- Another huge round of airline losses is coming
Spring comes to Tram Chim have 270 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 6, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.