Southern Military Center for Preventive Medicine trains medical staff for COVID-19 vaccination

Trainees at the program are military medical staff from Military Region (MR) 5, MR7, MR9, Army Corps 3 and 4, Military Hospital 97, and more.
During the program, the professional experts of the Ho Chi Minh City Pasteur Institute and the Southern Military Center for Preventive Medicine provided the participants with useful information about the use of the vaccine in line with the Health Ministry's regulations.
Moreover, the trainees also learnt more about cold storage regulations, a system of storing and transporting vaccines in different circumstances, as well as the vaccination plan and measures to handle post-injection complications.
Through the program, the staff could improve their skills to effectively implement the vaccination, ensure absolute safety for people, and promptly respond to arising situations during the vaccination.
Translated by Quynh Oanh
