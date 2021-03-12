Southeastern tourism market remains stable

The new cabin car system was applied in the early of 2020 that attracted lots of visitors to Bà Đen Mountain (Tây Ninh). Tourists enjoy taking pictures at this new spot. Photo baotintuc.vn

HCM CITY — Tourism markets in the southeast region have remained dynamic thanks to appropriate changes to minimize losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Companies and local governments have focused on promoting domestic travel by creating new itineraries that include local attractions.

Tây Ninh Province has worked with tourist companies by reducing electricity bills for accommodation, tourist procedure fees, and other services.

Last year, Bà Đen (Black Lady) Mountain (Tây Ninh) attracted 4.7 million guests, accounting for 87 per cent compared to 2019. New cable car stations were officially completed at the beginning of 2020.

The number of tourists visiting Bà Đen Mountain also increased thanks to the frequent promotions and discounts.

Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu Province welcomed 10.8 million guests in 2020, down 30 per cent compared to 2019. The number of international tourists was 180,000, down by about 65 per cent year on year.

However, according to Nguyễn Văn Dũng, chief of the sales department of the 4-star Malibu hotel in Vũng Tàu, said that despite the coronavirus crisis, the hotel's revenue in 2020 was still acceptable, and was even higher compared to the same period last year for MICE services (Meetings, incentives, conferencing, exhibitions).

Vũng Tàu is one of many provinces that have been less affected than others.

Many tourist companies and hotels have created numerous discounts from 10 to 30 per cent for tourists.

In July 2020, up to 90 companies in Vũng Tàu launched discount deals, resulting in a 15 per cent increase in visitors compared to the same period.

In 2021, the southeast region plans to focus on linkage tours. Provinces will digitize tourism products and introduce local destinations via apps.

Tây Ninh is expanding its local tourism range by including ecotourism and spiritual tourism with modern goods containing traditional values. It aims to become a tourism and entertainment centre.

Vũng Tàu will concentrate on main tourist types such as MICE and leisure, sport and medical tourism, among others, in 2021.

Việt Nam tourism suffered losses in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Ngọc Thiện said that revenue from national tourism in 2020 fell to VNĐ531 trillion (US$23 billion) because of the pandemic and the number of international visitors dropped by 80 per cent and domestic tourists by 50 per cent. VNS