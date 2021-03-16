South region continues experiencing dry, hot weather

HÀ NỘI — The south will continue experiencing hot weather with the highest temperatures forecast to reach up to 36 degrees Celsius over the next four days.
The National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting said, the south-east region will have 9-10 hours of sunshine on March 16 (today) and March 17 (tomorrow).
The centre also said the dry season, with the humidity under 60 per cent, was forecast to last until the end of April, causing difficulties for local aquatic breeders.
Experts said that the constant hot and dry weather would cause the temperature of shrimp pond’s water to increase. Additionally, the evaporation of water would lead to an increase of salinity.
This would see shrimps become susceptible to diseases, including broken antennas and tail rot, resulting in slow growth or death if not detected in time.
Experts recommend people should pay more attention to treat the shrimps promptly with drugs, especially, pouring beneficial microorganisms into the water every two days.
It was also necessary to check the water's salinity regularly to take appropriate measures to save the shrimps. — VNS
- The heatwave from hell: Extremely 'dangerous' weather conditions stretch 4,500km from Broome to Canberra - as Australia prepares to swelter through 50C days
- Fire Weather Watch Issued Ahead Of Santa Ana Wind Event
- Philadelphia Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Region
- South Africa plotting to permanently ‘dim’ the SUN in sci-fi plan to avoid running out of water
- Mild weather and sunny skies for Bay Area with no rain in sight
- Pittsburgh Weather: Warmer Weather And Spot Showers Expected On Thanksgiving
- New York Weather: CBS2’s 11/15 Sunday Afternoon Forecast
- Weather forecast today – Snow in LONDON next week as Arctic blast rips through UK bringing sub-zero misery
- Weather forecast today – FLOOD alerts across UK with ‘rollercoaster’ week of rain, wind and plunging temperatures ahead
- Weather forecast today – Snow, sleet and hail to batter Britain as temperatures plunge to 1C
- UK weather forecast: Britain set for weekend washout with heavy rain and fierce gales
- Weather forecast today – Tropical storm to send UK temperatures SOARING to balmy 17C but only after widespread flooding
South region continues experiencing dry, hot weather have 371 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 16, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.