Short films encourage actions to protect the environment

The For Vietnamese Stature Foundation held a talk show on "Youth and civil society organizations: Action for a Green environment and environmental non-profit community film series" with 70 participants on Mar 27. — Photo Courtesy of VSF

HCM CITY — The For Vietnamese Stature Foundation (VSF) on March 27 introduced five short films which encourage and promote small actions that promote environmental protection at a talk show in Hà Nội.

The short films, which can be found on https://bit.ly/phimmoitruong, focus on forest protection, water and electricity savings, plastic waste reduction, and sustainable fashion.

The films feature famous public figures such as actress Hà Hương, MC Phan Anh, MC Danh Tùng, MC Thuỳ Linh, and participation of many directors and filmmakers in Việt Nam and abroad.

VSF encourages stakeholders to use the films as communication materials in environmental protection projects.

VSF jointly implemented the films with Touch, TH Group and Bắc Á BANK.

The talk show "Youth and civil society organizations (CSOs): Action for a green environment and environmental non-profit community film series" with 70 participants aims to promote cooperation between youth and CSOs in environmental protection.

It’s part of the project “Youth for Environment” that encourages the participation of youth in environmental issues, and promotes positive changes in governmental policies and laws on environmental issues for sustainable development.

The project is one of 13 initiatives funded by the Asia-Pacific Media Grants 2020 of the Earth Journalism Network. This is the only project in Việt Nam to receive funding from EJN.

Previously, VSF implemented a number of environmental projects in collaboration with youth under the programme “Action for the Environment”, one of five core programmes of VSF.

Trần Thị Như Trang, director of VSF, said: "The environmental non-profit community films will be widely used in events, forums or activities of stakeholders as environmental communication material, spreading a green lifestyle and actions that are environmentally friendly, for a sustainable future.”

Participants were also introduced to other models of cooperation between CSOs and young people through projects on marine plastic waste and climate change adaptation, as well as traditional environmental communications and communication through art forms, resource mobilisation of CSOs in youth-collaboration projects, and future plans for projects. — VNS