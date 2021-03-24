Shopee Rewards programme launched to unlock value for Vietnamese shoppers

Shopee launches a rewards prgramme for Vietnamese customers. — Photo courtesy of Shopee Vietnam

Shopee has launched a programme that offers vouchers and deals every month when shopping on the platform.

Tran Tuan Anh, general director of Shopee Vietnam, said: "In the past year we have seen online shopping grow in importance as people turned to Shopee for all their needs from groceries to entertainment.

"Shopee Rewards is part of our efforts to engage, connect and reward our users better by delivering value and variety to users all year round. We are delighted to introduce it in time for 4.4 Mega Shopping Day to help everyone save more during the region's first mega shopping festival of 2021. "

In Viet Nam Shopee Rewards offers four tiers of member rewards based on the number of orders or how much users spend on the platform every six months.

Users who qualify for the 'silver' tier and above stand to receive free shipping vouchers, discount vouchers, special access to exclusive deals, and others.

'Gold' and 'platinum' tiers will enjoy even more rewards, including exclusive brand vouchers, birthday vouchers, and priority for selected promotions.

All users will automatically start in the classic tier, rising to silver by spending VND3 million (US$12) within six months, 'gold' by completing 20 orders or spending VND5 million ($21) and platinum by placing 75 orders or spending VND20 million ($180).

In another development, Shopee announced a tie-up consumer company Procter & Gamble for a campaign to challenge gender stereotypes by fostering a sense of joint responsibility within the household and encouraging family members to do household chores together.

'Challenge the Chores,' to be progressively launched in five Southeast Asian markets, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Viet Nam, will have a series of challenges that aim to inspire families to take on household chores such as doing the laundry and tending children together. — VNS