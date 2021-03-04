Shinhan Bank Vietnam has new CEO

Lee Taekyung, new CEO of Shinhan Bank Vietnam. — Photo courtesy of the bank

HCM CITY — Shinhan Bank Vietnam on March 3 announced the appointment of Lee Taekyung as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Since joining the Korean bank in 1992, he has been in charge of various functions like strategy, planning, risk management, and marketing.

He has been head of the global business division of Shinhan Bank Korea and is reputed to have a deep understanding of the bank’s global business.

He has worked in the US and Cambodia.

As CEO in Cambodia in 2019-20, Lee has more than doubled the bank’s size in terms of assets, profits, number of branches, and payroll.

He said at a function marking his assumption of office: “In the rapidly changing finance environment, customers’ needs change quickly. We must be a bank that keeps pace with customer changes.”

He underlined the importance of digitisation amid the uncertainty caused by Covid-19, calling on employees to provide quick and convenient services to customers through digitisation.

“Việt Nam is the most important country in the global business of Shinhan Financial Group,” he added. — VNS