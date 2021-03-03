Under the decision, the French Institute of Vietnam (L’Espace) will introduce seven classic and modern French movies to local audiences.
The films will be screened from March 1 until the end of the year in 10 cities and provinces nationwide, including Hanoi, Hai Phong, Thai Nguyen, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Lao Cai, Thua Thien-Hue, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Lat, and Can Tho.
However, the film screening program will only be launched when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control in the localities. In addition, all preventive measures, issued by the Ministry of Health, must also be observed.
Translated by Minh Anh
- Films on Vietnam's island sovereignty to be screened in US
- French Film Festival to take place in Hanoi
- Film festival promotes new talents
- Film festival for new talents
- Nights of short films in Hanoi, Hue and Ho Chi Minh City
- Vietnam's beauty introduced to the world
- French artist Patricia Kaas to perform in HCMC
- European culture and music shows in Vietnam
- Film festival celebrates 40th Francophone Day in Hanoi
- New Talents Film Festival “Clap - Hanoi” opens
- ART & ENTERTAINMENT IN BRIEF 21/11
- Vietnam flick wins at Venice film festival
Seven French films to be screened in Vietnam have 181 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 3, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.