Second Vietnamese military officer to work at UN headquarter in New York

Deputy Defence Minister Nguyễn Chí Vinh gives Lieutenant Colonel Trần Đức Hưởng the State President's decision to work at the United Nations headquarters in New York. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — A senior Vietnamese military officer has been chosen to work at the United Nations headquarters in the US.

Lieutenant Colonel Trần Đức Hưởng of Việt Nam Department of Peacekeeping Operations was granted permission by the State President to move to the new role in New York.

Hưởng is the second Vietnamese military officer to fill a position at the UN headquarter.

The first was Lieutenant Colonel Lương Trường Vinh who, in January 2020, was recruited as a Planning Officer of the UN Department of Peace Operations, and is now working in New York.

Hưởng also secured the position of Planning Officer in the Office of Military Affairs under the Department of Peace Operations at the UN headquarters in New York.

He will be responsible for preparing and conducting military plans, devising and evaluating campaigns and operations, as well as managing equipment and the capabilities of military forces.

He beat off competition from around 200 candidates worldwide who applied for the post. Lieutenant Colonel Hưởng previously served in South Sudan and the Central African Republic as part of a UN peacekeeping mission.

Deputy Defence Minister Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Chí Vịnh, Head of the Vietnam inter-sectorial working group for Việt Nam's participation in UN peacekeeping operations, and Head of the Ministry of National Defence's Steering Committee on participation in UN peacekeeping operations said that Hưởng's accession to work at UN headquarters improves Việt Nam's image and position on the international stage.

Vịnh said he believed Hưởng would fulfil his tasks excellently and working in such a position would help him effectively consult Việt Nam in participating in UN's peacekeeping activities.

Hưởng said that with a new job in a new environment, he would maintain the good characteristics of a Vietnamese soldier.

"I'm determined to overcome all difficulties, fulfil all my tasks and keep learning to better meet job requirements," he said.

Also on Friday, the Ministry of Nation Defence reviewed the performance of Vietnamese peacekeepers in the Central African Republic and South Sudan.

All the nine military officers sent to the two countries completed their assignments well.

Deputy Defence Minister Senior Lieutenant General Vịnh applauded their performance. He emphasised that they helped show the ability and progress of Vietnamese military officers taking part in peacekeeping activities.

Form 2014 to 2020, Việt Nam sent 180 military doctors and medical staff to UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan, the Central Africa Republic and the UN Peace Operation Department at the UN headquarters. — VNS