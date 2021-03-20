Second meeting on preparations for Army Games 2021 held

The meeting was under the chair of Colonel General I.A.Buvaltsev, Chief of the Main Combat Training Directorate under the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the host of Army Games.

Major General Tran Van Ba, Deputy Director of the Department of Military Training under the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army led the Vietnamese delegation to the meeting.

At the event, the Russian general announced that Army Games 2021 will take place from August 22 to September 4 with 34 competitions. Apart from Russia, the games' co-hosts are Armenia, Algeria, Belarus, Iran, India, Kazakhstan, Qatar, China, Mongolia, Serbia, Vietnam and Uzbekistan. The deadline for registration for the games is May 1. As planned, participating teams will arrive in the host country on August 6-10.

The host country will be responsible for ensuring safety and security for participating teams. Due to the complicated developments of COVID-19, the games' organizers asked teams to have negative COVID-19 test results or COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

Addressing the meeting, General Ba informed the participants of Vietnam's thorough preparations for hosting two contests, namely Search and Rescue and Sniper. This also includes a reception, accommodations for contestants, competition venues, the contests' regulations, and more.

Ba hoped that countries will send teams to compete in Vietnam-hosted events.

