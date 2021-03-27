Science to be used to ensure food security, nutritional balance

HÀ NỘI — A new Government resolution aims to use science and technology to ensure nutritional balance in the Vietnamese diet.
Resources will be prioritised to research and apply science and technology to diversify food products to ensure nutritional balance and food safety in diets, according to the resolution on ensuring national food security until 2030.
The resolution, issued on Thursday, stated ensuring national food security is a long-term task and a special concern in the Party and State's development policies.
From 2009 to 2019 when implementing the 10th-tenure Politburo's Conclusion No 53-KL/TW on the national food security plan until 2020, Việt Nam obtained significant achievements, notably guaranteeing national food security in all circumstances, which greatly contributed to stability and national development, especially amid global economic crises and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Implementing the conclusion also helped Việt Nam supply food for the world.
According to the new resolution, national food security is an important issue in both the short and long terms. The maintenance of rice farming land is necessary for national food security but rice farmers' livelihoods and income must also be secured.
Food security must also be ensured in tandem with water resource security, environmental protection, climate change adaptation, and sustainable development.
Resources must be prioritised for the research, application, and transfer of science and technology to diversify food products to ensure nutritional balance and food safety in diets, the resolution noted.
It also emphasised the importance of ensuring food supply, access to food, meeting nutritional demands and food safety.
Tasks and solutions were also pointed out in the resolution, including restructuring and aligning food production with the market; developing infrastructure for food production; stepping up the research, application, and transfer of science – technology in food production, preservation, and processing; improving human resources and reforming mechanisms and policies on ensuring national food security. — VNS
