Satellite images provide clear picture of greenhouse gas emissions

Using the VNREDSat-1 imagery and geographic information system (GIS) application, the project completed digital databases on the ecological, soil and climate conditions of the country and the Central Highlands, as well as a database to calculate greenhouse gas emissions, while setting up maps for land cover in the Central Highlands’ localities and its changes.
Director of the Ozone Layer Protection and Low Carbon Economy Development Centre under the MoNRE's Climate Change Department Ha Quang Anh said that along with creating a giant stride in technology in Vietnam, the project helps policy-makers outline effective measures to mitigate indiscriminate mining exploration, and promote environmental protection.
