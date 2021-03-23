rumbles of discontent with working conditions at lg

Changes in company management direction, on top of harships suffered last year, can lead to additional stress for employees

Information handed to VIR shows how one employee, who has since quit and is filing a lawsuit, had his desk searched and items removed while he was on sick leave, apparently to investigate violations of company policy. He was also allegedly barred from leaving the building at one point by two colleagues blocking the path to an elevator.

The incident, which was caught on CCTV footage shown to VIR, adds some weight to murmurs of discontent at the workings of the company in the past year. A new CEO and other senior leaders were appointed at the end of 2019 and potential changes in work culture, along with the lingering pandemic effects, have reportedly caused a number of workers in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to quit after suffering from stress or depression.

A former head of marketing for the company in the country told VIR that she quit at the end of last year after officials searched her emails and other divergents. A human resources lead also explained how she left the role in the middle of last year with similar complaints. Both former LG workers said that many others were being forced to show their emails and hand over laptops, and several resigned from the company as a result.

Company documents sent to the employee who was barred from leaving a Hanoi building earlier this year said that he had used his annual leave without seeking permission. However, the worker said that he had submitted the three-week leave request to the company's payroll app, along with submitting a medical certificate confirming that he was suffering from stress.

"I sent the medical certificate to the human resources division of the company. This was leave with proper cause, as stipulated in the Labour Code and the Law on Social Insurance," the man explained.

After returning from leave, the employee had found his desk ransacked with his laptop taken, drawers emptied, and other documents removed. He claimed that no information was communicated towards him regarding the event and that no evidence corroborating his supposed misconduct has yet been provided.

Last month he submitted his resignation from LG and decided to file a lawsuit, claiming to have enough evidence to prove that the company violated his privacy rights and exerted pressure on him to force him to resign. He had previously worked for the company for 10 years.

"This was a violation of my privacy rights," he insisted. "What if my private information was revealed or my property is lost? Someone should take responsibility."

One former senior member of the company laid the blame for a seemingly poor working environment square at the feet of the new upper management team. "The new Board of Directors of LG is doing business in Vietnam without understanding or taking into account our laws as well as our lifestyles. I don't know how they can survive if they carry on like this," the ex-worker said.

Indicative of some level of turmoil at the company, when contacting LG Electronics Vietnam Haiphong, VIR received a terse reply from an unknown staff member who said that "the head of PR and marketing has quit and so no-one can answer media queries".

LG Electronics Vietnam Haiphong is a South Korean-invested company which set foot in Vietnam in 1995 to manufacture and distribute electronics, appliances, and mobile devices. Besides the office at Landmark 72 in Hanoi, the company operates a billion-dollar factory complex in Trang Due Industrial Park in nearby Haiphong city.

Brian Kwon, former head of LG's Mobile Communications and Home Entertainment arms, took the helm as CEO from December 2019.