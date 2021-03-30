Risks of fresh outbreaks still remain

HA NOI — Despite going 42 days without any new cases of COVID-19 in Hà Nội, health officials in the capital are warning there is still a risk of an outbreak.
The Steering Committee for COVID-19 prevention and control of Hà Nội City on Monday held a meeting to discuss the ongoing pandemic situation.
Officials said one patient from Hải Phòng who tested positive had travelled from Phú Quốc Island to Nội Bài International Airport. Tests carried out on people that the patient came into contact with had all returned negative results.
The meeting was also told that in the past week, 1,168 healthcare staff in the city had been given vaccines, bring the total number of patients inoculated in Hà Nội to more than 7,400 with none reporting any adverse side effects.
Vice Chairman of the City People’s Committee Chử Xuân Dũng said Hà Nội had implemented the vaccination in a methodical and thorough manner. The city had organised training for immunisation staff; organised test injections and basically completed the first injection and ensured safety.
But he warned: "In the past few days, the City has loosened the requirements for pandemic prevention and control so that activities can return to normal.
“In order to maintain the above results, departments, agencies, units and especially the people need to continue to raise awareness and responsibility for pandemic prevention and control.
“As the prevention measures are loosened, management and inspection tasks should be tightened and strengthened."
Dũng suggested all districts, towns, organisations and agencies continue to safely implement COVID-19 prevention measures under the guidance of the Ministry of Health.
He also said it was necessary to properly manage the work of household registration, and illegal entry. Local police and authority should strongly support this task by providing information about suspected violations cases. — VNS
