Retail sector keeps up with shifting consumer trends

Great attractiveness Vietnam has become one of the most attractive retail markets globally thanks to its large population and consumer demand, especially for essential goods. The Covid-19 pandemic has changed Vietnamese consumer habits, resulting in a greater focus on health and wellness as well as a broad-based shift to e-commerce. According to forecasts, Vietnam's e-commerce will continue to grow at double-digit pace over the coming six years. Despite growing e-commerce penetration, Vietnam's overall retail landscape remains predominantly offline, with brick-and-mortar stores and distribution channels still accounting for the majority of sales turnover. Japanese clothing retailer, Uniqlo, is a typical example. After conquering consumers with the first Hanoi store located at Vincom Center Pham Ngoc Thach in Dong Da District, Uniqlo announced expansion in the capital city with two new stores located at Vincom Center Metropolis and Aeon Mall Long Bien. Together with three stores in Ho Chi Minh City, the Japanese clothing retailer has six stores in Vietnam. Uniqlo said its sales turnover has increased by 40 percent since its Vietnam store opening. Product availability in retail stores provide consumers with an experience that online shopping cannot deliver.

