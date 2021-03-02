Restaurants and cafes in Hà Nội can reopen, street stalls and bars remain closed

A cafe on Nguyễn Hữu Huân is closed off following local COVID-19 outbreaks in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt

HÀ NỘI — Restaurants and cafes in Hà Nội were allowed to re-open under certain conditions as from 0:00 on Tuesday (March 2), the capital city’s authorities have announced, lifting the closure order enforced two weeks ago.

The requirements include a distance of one metre from one customer to another or a shield between them. All restaurants have to report their COVID-19 prevention and control work via an app.

Discos, bars, karaoke venues, online games shops, and sidewalk food stalls and trà đá (iced tea) mobile stalls will remain closed, however.

Local authorities have also requested agencies to check COVID-19 prevention and control at religious facilities in preparation for their operations opening.

At the city’s COVID-19 meeting on Monday, Deputy Director of the municipal health department Hoàng Đức Hạnh said the local outbreaks had been basically placed under control, with the city recording no new community cases for 14 consecutive days.

However, new cases could still emerge, as foreign experts and technicians are allowed to enter the city, and students from across the nation will return to the city to resume in-person learning at universities and colleges.

Between February 17 and March 1, Hà Nội logged 35 COVID-19 cases, with 18 sites sealed off over links to the cases. Quarantine has now ended at all of these sites. — VNS