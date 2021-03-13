Regiments receive and quarantine Vietnamese citizens returning from Japan

At Regiment 126 under the Hung Yen provincial Military Command, 270 Vietnamese citizens, who are workers and students, had their body temperature checked and made health declarations.

During the quarantine period, they will be given accommodations and other necessities, be tested for SARS-CoV-2, have daily health checkups, and exercise COVID-19 prevention measures.

Similarly, Regiment 151 under the Ha Nam provincial Military Command started quarantining 90 Vietnamese citizens including four children under the age of 5 and seven pregnant women.

The regiment's medical force disinfected the vehicles carrying Vietnamese citizens and their luggage, gave them health check ups and took samples for COVID-19 testing.

