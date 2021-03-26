Red cotton flowers in full bloom

Việt Hồ
Hoa gạo (kapok or cotton flower), which is also known as Mộc Miên , often comes in full bloom in March. The flower is mostly seen in the north of the country. The flower has five big petals in a bright red colour.
Large old gạo trees, ancient wells and communal houses are common features of rural villages.
The tree is called Pơ Lang in the Central Highlands region. It is said to have originated in India before being taken to Indonesia, China, Taiwan and Việt Nam.
This year the weather will get warm soon so the flowers will come into full bloom sooner.
The flowers stay beautiful for a few weeks before falling when summer comes. Then the young buds of leaves will appear on bare branches. VNS
