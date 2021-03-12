Quảng Trị to host investment promotion conference in late June

The Nam Đông Hà Industrial Zone in Quảng Trị Province. — Photo baoquangtri.vn​

HÀ NỘI — The central province of Quảng Trị plans to hold an investment promotion conference at the end of June to introduce its investment opportunities to foreign and domestic investors, according to the provincial website.

The provincial People’s Committee described the conference as a good chance for investors to tap into business and investment opportunities in the locality, contributing to promoting its socio-economic development.

During the event, Quảng Trị will deliver its call for investment into major sectors including industry-construction, agriculture, services and tourism. The energy sector, in particular, is seen by local authorities as key to the province’s development while agriculture is the foundation of the local economy and tourism is expected to gradually become a key economic sector.

In the previous investment conference in 2016, the provincial People’s Committee granted investment licences to 18 investment projects with a total registered capital of more than VNĐ10.2 trillion (US$445 million).

In recent years, Quảng Trị has placed great importance on implementing investment promotion activities, facilitating the improvement of mechanisms and policies and speeding up administrative reforms to improve its business and investment environment.

In 2020, the province proposed an investment promotion programme with eight contents, including focusing on researching and evaluating potential, markets, trends and investment partners at home and abroad, developing plans to approach strategic partners to attract key and motivational investment projects, building a database for investment promotion activities and reviewing the list of projects seeking investment.

In the near future, the province will seek strategic investors and to lure key investment projects with many effective aspects, creating sustainable development, said Trần Quang Trung, deputy head of Quảng Trị Economic Zones Authority.

Top priority will be given to attracting investment in the South East Economic Zone, Lao Bảo Special Economic – Commercial Area to exploit the potentials and strengths of the East-West Economic Corridor, he said.

Local authorities will improve the efficiency of investment promotion activities and strengthen co-ordination with ministries and regional units in deploying investment promotion while addressing difficulties for investors in a timely manner.

During the 2016-20 period, the province attracted about 300 projects with capital totalling VNĐ150 trillion. Of which, 25 came towards energy; 34 in wood processing; 17 in farming and seafood and 15 in tourism and services. — VNS