Quảng Ninh’s Vân Đồn International Airport reopens

Vân Đồn International Airport. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Transport permitted Vân Đồn International Airport in the northern province of Quảng Ninh to reopen from 6:01am on Wednesday with the COVID-19 pandemic put under control in the province and the airport deemed safe to transport passengers.

The airport was temporarily closed from January 29 after a COVID-19 outbreak involving several of the airport’s security staff was detected.

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines announced earlier it will resume flights between HCM City and Quảng Ninh on Wednesday, becoming the first to restart flights to Vân Đồn airport since the cluster broke out.

From March 3 to 17, there will be one weekly flight between the two destinations on Wednesdays. Flight numbers will be increased to three a week, on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, from March 18 until the end of the year.

Flights will take off at 1:00pm from HCM City and 3:45pm from Vân Đồn.

Passengers on the first three flights after resumption will enjoy a discounted fair of VNĐ507,000, including taxes and fees, per journey. — VNS