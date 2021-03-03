Quảng Ninh’s Vân Đồn International Airport reopens

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Transport permitted Vân Đồn International Airport in the northern province of Quảng Ninh to reopen from 6:01am on Wednesday with the COVID-19 pandemic put under control in the province and the airport deemed safe to transport passengers.
The airport was temporarily closed from January 29 after a COVID-19 outbreak involving several of the airport’s security staff was detected.
The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines announced earlier it will resume flights between HCM City and Quảng Ninh on Wednesday, becoming the first to restart flights to Vân Đồn airport since the cluster broke out.
From March 3 to 17, there will be one weekly flight between the two destinations on Wednesdays. Flight numbers will be increased to three a week, on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, from March 18 until the end of the year.
Flights will take off at 1:00pm from HCM City and 3:45pm from Vân Đồn.
Passengers on the first three flights after resumption will enjoy a discounted fair of VNĐ507,000, including taxes and fees, per journey. — VNS
- Commercial flights at Van Don airport to be resumed in early May
- 308 South Korean engineers arrive at Van Don Airport
- Quang Ninh to put over 400 South Koreans under quarantine
- COVID-19: Van Don Airport receives 93 stranded Vietnamese arrivals from UK
- Commercial flights at Vân Đồn Airport to be resumed in May
- Sun Group enjoys rakes in the honors at two international award ceremonies
- Vietnam's airlines halt all international flights
- Schools reopen as more localities ease social distancing regulations
- A suburban Texas mayor takes the plunge to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic
- Georgia is reopening hair salons, gyms and bowling alleys despite a rise in coronavirus deaths
- Heathrow boss demands coronavirus screenings, temperature checks and ‘health passports’ at all UK airports
- Deroy Murdock: Coronavirus timeline – Trump acted early and energetically, don't buy Dems' criticisms
Quảng Ninh’s Vân Đồn International Airport reopens have 308 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 3, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.