Quan ho folklore singing festival 2010 to be held in April

The northern Bac Ninh provincial People's Committee has decided to organize the Quan ho folklore singing festival 2010, April 17 th to 18 th , to welcome the 1000 th anniversary of the founding of Thang Long – Hanoi and Quan ho Bac Ninh folklore singing's recognition as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity by UNESCO.

Offering incense at the Do temple, a ceremony to receive the certificate of quan ho Bac Ninh folklore singing's recognition as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity, sport activities, Quan ho folk singing performances, and water puppetry performances will be held during the event.

In addition, there will be a tourism and trade fair, an exhibition on the provincial socio-economic achievements, a contest on Quan ho folklore singing, a showcase of products from traditional villages, and folklore games.

The festival will contribute to the preservation and promotion of values of Quan ho Bac Ninh folklore singing and will be an opportunity to promote the economic potential, culture and people of the province.

