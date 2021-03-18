PYCOGROUP EMBARKS ON A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH POSITIVE THINKING COMPANY – A GLOBAL INDEPENDENT TECH CONSULTANCY GROUP

PYCOGROUP , a digital and custom software development company as well as a specialist in the BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) model officially announced its strategic partnership with Positive Thinking Company , a global independent tech consultancy group, to "make the difference together".

This strategic partnership consolidates PYCOGROUP's long-term positioning and investment strategy in Viet Nam and the APAC region overall. It helps enhance its global footprint and strengthens its technological expertise with advanced partnerships as well as new complementary shared services and offerings thanks to the Positive Thinking Company's existing ecosystem. Together, the two companies will grow their clients' business by leveraging a wide range of technologies, delivering solutions, and creating experiences to produce better outcomes and results that matter.

The two companies target to set up new offices in the APAC and Middle East regions in the coming months that will undoubtedly help strengthen their presence in those growing markets and mark the expansion of Positive Thinking Company to 35 cities worldwide.

Together, Positive Thinking Company and PYCOGROUP's turnover will exceed US$330 million.

"With shared values and strong company culture coupled with access to complementary expertise areas and a proven commercial ecosystem, we strongly believe that this new corporate journey with Positive Thinking Company will empower us to help our clients take their digital transformation to the next level. Our expansion will also offer new exciting career opportunities for local talents to unlock their full potential in a global context," said Pieter van Diermen, Co-CEO of PYCOGROUP .

"We have always been driven by a strong culture of partnership with global partners to serve our clients at every stage of the lifecycle of their technological projects. The unparalleled digital experience and the unique BOT model (bootstrapping development centres in Vietnam) of PYCOGROUP will be significant add-ons to our ecosystem. Besides, their long-term and successful presence in Asia will also enable us to broaden our reach across this promised region," said Jeremy Jacquet, Founder & CEO of Positive Thinking Company .

PYCOGROUP will officially change its name and become Positive Thinking Company (APAC, Middle East, and North America) in June 2021. PYCOGROUP's Management Board will remain unchanged and will continue to drive the business forward with a promising path ahead thanks to the direct involvement of the Positive Thinking Company corporate leaders and digital ecosystem.

PYCOGROUP is a digital solutions and custom software development company, a team of passionate consultants and engineers who deliver result-driven digital solutions since 1999. With offices in Belgium, France, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and the USA, they offers 360° digital expertise and services through local advisory coupled to a distributed delivery approach and also specializes in the B.O.T (Build.Operate.Transfer) model by bootstrapping development centers in Vietnam.

Positive Thinking Company is a global independent tech consultancy group with services drawing on a wide array of expertise, including apps & platforms, security, cloud, data & analytics, hyperautomation, and digital workplace. The industries that benefit include, among others, banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, transportation, telecom, and the public sector.