pv gas sponsors tennis star ly hoang nam

Ly Hoang Nam receives the Hai Dang 2021 winning cup

PV GAS has long been among the most prestigious companies in Vietnam in terms of its financial capacity, total revenue and post-tax profit. PV GAS is evaluated in particular for its development potential, influence on Vietnam’s stock market and its active participation in social security programs across the country with annual funding of VND100 billion. The corporation has become the exclusive sponsor of many national sports like football, volleyball and especially tennis. As for the Vietnam Tennis Federation (VTF), PV GAS is the advertising agency accompanying all the national and international tennis tournaments hosted by the federation, the federation’s other events and athlete Ly Hoang Nam.

With its sponsorship, PV GAS believes the VTF will organize many high quality and professional tournaments, contribute to developing tennis to meet the increasing demand for sports, recreation and healthy living.

PV GAS sponsors VTF tournaments and tennis player Ly Hoang Nam

Child prodigy

With nearly 20 years in tennis, Ly Hoang Nam Nam continues to affirm the talent of a prodigy who won the U10 championship in Nha Trang Province at the age of nine. He was also the first Vietnamese tennis player to win a youth event at a Grand Slam tennis tournament, when he won the men’s doubles championship at the 2015 Wimbledon tennis tournament. He is ranked in the top 700 of the World Professional Men’s Tennis Ranking, the highest achievement ever for a Vietnamese tennis player.

Vietnam’s top tennis player on the court

The historic gold medal that Ly Hoang Nam brought home from the SEA Games 30 in 2019 for the first time in 50 years changed tennis in Vietnam. Nam says his skills and fitness keep improving and he is determined to win the 2nd SEA Games gold medal for Vietnamese tennis by the end of 2021. Ly Hoang Nam also strives for top results in all tournaments to accumulate bonus points, return to the world's top 400 and participate in high-level tournaments under the ATP Challenger Tour system as soon as the Covid-19 epidemic is controlled.

At the VTF Masters 500 – Hai Dang Cup 2021 early this year, Ly Hoang Nam won the prestigious men’s singles championship – the VTF's top tournament with a total prize value of up to VND500 million. Tay Ninh Province hosted the VTF Masters 500 tournament successfully, contributing to a promising tennis season for Vietnam in 2021. This event attracted 178 of Vietnam's top players from 14 strong clubs across the country including Hanoi, Hai Dang Tennis Club, Hung Thinh – Ho Chi Minh City, DTTC Da Nang, Becamex Binh Duong, Thanh Hoa, Dong Nai, the Army, Hai Duong, Kien Giang, the ACE Sport Thanh Hong Vinh Long Club, Tennis Fan League Club, VNTennis, and the TPS Thanh Phong Club.

Ly Hoang Nam reiterated that his biggest goal for 2021 is a gold at the SeaGames 31 in Bac Ninh Province in November 2021, followed by other milestones to conquer professional tennis that he has pursued and dedicated to Vietnam's national jerseys colors.

Ngan Vu