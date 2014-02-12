PANO – An exhibition, “Pushkin in Vietnam”, commemorating the 177th death and 215th birth anniversary of great Russian poet Aleksandr Xergeyevich Pushkin, opened on February 11th in Hanoi.

On display are Pushkin’s works, including fairy tales, short stories, poems, plays and prose in both Russian and Vietnamese languages. Notably, writings about Pushkin in Russian and Vietnamese languages, paintings, orders and stamps of this great poet are also showcased.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Dr. Nguyen Thi Thu Dat, Deputy Head of the Pushkin Sub-Institute in Hanoi, stressed that the exhibition aims to bring Vietnamese readers closer to Russian culture and introduce Vietnamese generations to the Russian literature and culture.

The four-day exhibition was co-organized by the Pushkin Sub-Institute in Hanoi, the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Association and the Vietnamese and Russian Culture Popularization Foundation.

Translated by Ha Thanh

Pushkin's works on display have 303 words, post on at February 12, 2014. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.