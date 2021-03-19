Public administrative reform crucial to country’s development: Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI — Administrative reform is a prerequisite for the success of the country’s socio-economic development in the context of globalisation and international integration, said Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Trương Hòa Bình.

Speaking at a teleconference held on Thursday to review the Public Administrative Reform (PAR) Master Programme in 2011-20 and set orientations for the 2021-30 period, he said administrative reform has been carried out at all levels in the direction of simplification, creating favourable conditions for socio-economic development and ensuring people's legitimate interests and ownership.The Party has identified PAR as one of the three breakthroughs for national development in the 2011-20 period.

Public administration reform has promoted economic renovation, international economic integration and maintaining political stability; prevented negative phenomenon, practiced thrift and the fight against wastefulness.

The implementation of the programme to simplify administrative procedures, reduce business conditions and specialised inspection activities has achieved many positive results, he said.

As of November last year, it has reduced and simplified more than 1,000 administrative procedures. As many as 3,893 out of 6,191 business conditions and 6,776 out of 9,926 of goods subject to specialised inspection have been cut. These reductions have saved about 18 million working days per year or over VNĐ6.3 trillion (US$272 million) a year for society, people and businesses.

"The achieved results showed that the Government, the Prime Minister and the heads of ministries, branches and localities have made great efforts to improve efficiency in carrying out PAR tasks," he said.

According to a Government report, since the adoption of the Master Plan, ministries and agencies have conducted inspections of around 3,484 administrative units and departments annually.

At the local level, there have been 19,800 inspections, ministries and agencies have introduced around 460 models and initiatives while local authorities have put forward 6,124 models and initiatives since 2015.

The Prime Minister and leaders of ministries, agencies and localities have always focused on developing institutions on public administration reform and combining public administration reform with e-government development.

The Public Administration Reform Index, first introduced in 2012, has become an important tool to measure the progress of public administration reform at ministries, agencies and localities.

One of three core targets for State administrative reform in the 2011-20 period was to improve public service quality with the aim of ensuring 80 per cent of citizens and organisations are satisfied with State administrative agencies' services by 2020.

The deputy PM also pointed out shortcomings which needed to tackled. The direction of PAR was not implemented regularly at some ministries, agencies and localities.

The inspection of PAR as well as dissemination on the work in some areas and sectors was not effective enough, resulting in low awareness among people, enterprises and the community.

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and leaders of ministries, agencies and localities were also present at the event. — VNS