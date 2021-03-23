Private troupe offers variety of traditional performances

Actress Bình Tinh, winner of the Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ (Golden Bell) Awards 2016, a national cải lương contest presented annually by HCM City Television. She performs for the programme Hội Quán Sân Khấu (Club of Vietnamese Theatre). Photo courtesy of the theatre

HCM CITY— A special traditional theatre programme in HCM City offering cải lương ( reformed opera) performances aims to preserve and introduce the art to young audiences.

The programme, Hội Quán Sân Khấu (Club of Vietnamese Theatre), offers different performances of cải lương, the south's traditional music begun 100 years ago, and tuồng or hát bội (classical drama), a traditional genre of Vietnamese theatre which began in the 17th century in the central region.

The performances are being staged by Sen Việt, a private drama troupe that opened last year in HCM City.

Each show, featuring traditional songs, dances and musical pieces, is directed and produced by Meritorious Artist Lê Nguyên Đạt, the theatre director of Sen Việt.

Cải lương and tuồng plays are also featured.

All performers are accompanied by Vietnamese music played by folk instrumentalists on the tranh ( zither), bầu ( monochord) and nguyệt (two-stringed long neck moon flute).

Director Đạt and his staff have worked with veteran artists, musicians and cultural researchers from the HCM City Theatre Association on the programme, Hội Quán Sân Khấu .

"Our programme offers shows aimed at young people. We want to bring Vietnamese theatre closer to young audiences," said Đạt, who has more than of 15 years’ experience in the industry.

In coming weeks, Đạt's actors will offer historical plays that highlight national heroes. Productions featuring the beauty of Vietnamese women will also be staged.

C ải lương stars, such as Bình Tinh and Điền Trung, will be featured.

The first show debuted last weekend with young actresses Ngọc Gấm and Lệ Trinh, graduates of the HCM City Theatre and Cinematography University and HCM City University of Culture.

The artists performed v ọng cổ (nostalgic tunes) songs, which are often used in cải lương , featuring the dreams and hopes of southern farmers.

"We want to create a new art space where traditional artists can improve, share and introduce their art together and to audiences," said actress Tinh, winner of the Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ (Golden Bell) Awards 2016, a national cải lương contest presented annually by HCM Television.

Hội Quán Sân Khấu performances will be staged at 8pm every Saturday and Sunday at the city's Theatres Association at 5B Võ Văn Tần Street in District 3.

Tickets are priced at only VNĐ50,000 (US$2) to attract students and people with lower incomes. VNS