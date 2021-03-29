Prime Minister suggests Hà Nội develop satellite cities

A view of Hoà Lạc, one of five satellite cities of Hà Nội capital. — Photo moitruongvadothi.vn

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc suggested Hà Nội should pay more attention to developing satellite cities and expand the capital to both the north and the west, while continuing to build a green and clean city.

The Government leader was speaking during a working session on Sunday with key officials of the capital city.

He commended Hà Nội for its socio-economic achievements in 2020, as well as efforts in COVID-19 prevention and control.

He noted encouraging signs in the city's socio-economic situation in the first quarter of this year, including a 5.15 per cent increase in budget collection, despite economic toll caused by COVID-19 disruptions.

PM Phúc also raised outstanding problems such as the delay in planning of satellite cities and reconstruction of old apartment buildings, adding that the city has yet to submit to the PM for approval planning tasks for 2021-30 with vision to 2050.

Hà Nội must become a cultural city, a place worthy of living for residents and international friends, the PM said, urging the municipal authorities to make plans to preserve and develop the local tangible and intangible cultural heritage while building a dynamic and modern city.

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc during the working session with Hà Nội’s authorities on Sunday. — VNA/VNS Photo

PM Phúc stressed that Hà Nội should lead the way in implementing the Government's Resolution 01 on socio-economic development, and must successfully organise the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels in the 2021-26 tenure.

He approved the city's proposals on key transport projects, the use of public housing and land, and the adjustment of the ratio of urban and rural land to 40-60 per cent, and assigned relevant ministries and agencies to support the city.

Chairman of Hà Nội People's Committee Chu Ngọc Anh reported that production and business activities in the city showed clear improvements in the January-February period, with a 5.17 per cent growth in GRDP. The capital city attracted US$101.5 million in foreign direct investment and more than VNĐ3.2 trillion in domestic investment.

It collected VNĐ72.7 trillion for the State budget, fulfilling 30.9 per cent of the yearly estimate assigned by the government.

However, the tourism sector is still in difficulties due to COVID-19, with total arrivals at 280,000 in the three-month period, down 87.7 per cent year on year.

The city has COVID-19 situation under control with 40 consecutive days free of new cases by March 28. Hà Nội recorded a total 242 cases of COVID-19 since early 2020, with 37 cases from January 27 this year when the new wave of COVID-19 began. — VNS