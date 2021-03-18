Prime Minister hosts Secretary of Security Council of Russian Federation

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (third from right)and Secretary of the Security Council of Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev (third from left) pose for a photo (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Secretary of the Security Council of Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev in Hanoi on March 17, during which he expressed his pleasure with Russia's successful research and development of drugs against COVID-19 and belief Russia will soon overcome the pandemic.

The PM welcomed the outcomes of the working sessions between the Russian delegation and Vietnam's ministries of Public Security and National Defence, affirming cooperation in security and defence is a pillar in the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership.

He noted that the 13th National Party Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam continues to pursue the country's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of relations. Russia is Vietnam's traditional partner and comprehensive strategic partner, and always a high priority in Vietnam's foreign policy.

Patrushev said he believes resolutions adopted by the 13th National Party Congress will contribute to Vietnam' dynamic development, and promote Russia-Vietnam cooperation with the spirit of the comprehensive strategic partnership.

On pandemic prevention and control, he thanked Vietnam for presenting medical supplies, announcing the Russian President decided to present Vietnam a batch of Sputnik-V vaccine. Russia is willing to provide Vietnam with a sufficient volume of this vaccine, he added.

He underlined the importance of strengthening economic and trade amidst the pandemic, saying that thanks to the implementation of the Free Trade Agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), bilateral trade rose sharply.

He proposed Vietnam create favourable conditions for Russian businesses operating in Vietnam, especially in oil and gas exploration, engine production, power plant construction projects.

Russia is ready to support Vietnam in fighting money laundering and terrorism, he said, affirming bilateral cooperation in the current situation meets the two peoples' needs.

PM Phuc said Vietnam is interested in issues raised by Patrushev, adding although difficulties caused by the pandemic, the two countries have still promoted cooperation in politics, diplomacy, security, defence, economics – trade and investment. Bilateral trade hit nearly 4.9 billion USD in 2020, sharply increasing from the previous year.

On economic cooperation, especially in oil-gas and energy, Russian groups have been running many important projects in Vietnam. The two sides agreed to solve certain procedures to create favourable conditions for Russia n projects in Vietnam.

He proposed both sides exert efforts to remove obstacles so as to soon implement projects in sluggish progress. Vietnam is considering some projects that Russian businesses wish to invest in.

Vietnam always gives priority to Russian businesses to operate in Vietnam, he affirmed.

He thanked Russia for its support in terms of experts, medical equipment serving Vietnam's COVID-19 prevention and control work and help for the Vietnam ese community in Russia.

He also thanked the Russian government for its batch of Sputnik-V vaccine for Vietnam.

He suggested the Russian side continue promoting cooperation in defence and fight against crime for benefit of the two countries' people, and for peace, stability and development, while saying the two countries need a stronger breakthrough in economics and security-defence in the coming time./.