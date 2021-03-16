Post pandemic, The Marq’s large-size apartments are set to become a “honey spot” for savvy customers

Just a year ago, small-size apartments were still in favour as people preferred the convenience and entertainment the outside world provided. But with the pandemic seeing soaring demand for large-size apartments with on-site amenities to assure comfort being home around the clock, The Marq stands out with a heightened appeal, luring both homebuyers and investors.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed human behaviour, including a change in demand for living space. Large-size apartments are being sought again after a long time of giving way to smaller spaces. Following the pandemic, when safety, health and family values ​​are at the forefront, large-scale apartments will return with a classic value: spacious is luxurious.

Decoding The Marq's large-size apartments

As one of the very few luxury condominium projects in the Central Business District (CBD), The Marq has proven its appeal through many aspects. Its success associated with not only the reputation of Hongkong Land, the region's leading real estate developer with a proven track-record across Southeast Asia, or the prime location in one of the most dynamic cities, but also the luxurious interior finishes and amenities. The Marq makes a statement right at the reception with contrasting colours running parallel on the onyx floor, blending well with delicate rose gold metal trim, emerald colours wooden fins, and other refined elements.

In addition to the 1 & 2 bedroom units taking inspiration from the seductive dark brown of coffee beans, which is then translated into a genteel and masculine design to fit the exciting urban living lifestyle of a bachelor or young couples, The Marq's 3 & 4 bedroom units (109–146m2)and penthouses (234-250m2) feel like a world of their own with high ceilings and elegant colour pallet such as emerald green, gray-brown or cream tones, bringing a sense of tranquility.

The luxury elements are sprawling across the space – from the king size bed upholstered in velvet, leather and premium fabrics to mirrors with decorative metal trim in sparkling rose gold. Every detail of the sleek, modern interiors has been carefully designed to create a world of comfort and unscripted luxury in the heart of a dynamic city.

The four-bedroom apartments at The Marq, with stunning views towards the city centre, feature ceilings as high as 6.9 metres.

Moreover, 3 & 4 bedroom units and penthouses are equipped with designated elevators to whisk home owners and guests straight to the home's entrance in absolute privacy. In addition, The Marq has appointed Savills – a global real estate services provider listed on the London Stock Exchange to manage The Marq property management – Hongkong Land is realising its commitment to ensure unparalleled service quality.

Private Lift Lobby with Basic ceiling LED down lights with motion sensor

Hongkong Land is collaborating with THACO through offering BMW cars to its customers along with other alluring incentives

With the introduction of large-space apartments at The Marq, Hongkong Land has also unveiled its new model units located right at the project site. On this occasion, customers can enjoy countless surprise-and-delight incentive programmes.

For every purchase of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments, buyers will be offered a furniture package worth VND400 million and VND600 million respectively in accordance with sales promotion policy "Luxury home, Luxury interior". Meanwhile, buyers of 3 & 4 bedroom apartments under the sales promotion policy "Luxury home, Luxury car" will receive cash deduction or a BMW 320i Sport Line or a BMW X3 xDrive20i respectively.

"Luxury home, Luxury car" policy applicable to 3 & 4-bedroom apartments

The upcoming event (tentative to be held in April 2021) will await homebuyers with countless surprise-and-delight incentive programmes.

Developed by Hongkong Land, The Marq is a luxury residential high-rise building located in the heart of District 1, the development will provide 515 opulent residences comprising 1- to 4-bedroom condominiums and penthouses offering stunning views of HCM City and a true luxury lifestyle for discerning investors.