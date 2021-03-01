Pork price hits 20-year record high in 2020

Pork became very expensive in 2020 as Vietnam had to import pork to satisfy domestic demand. The Asian Swine Flu epidemic was contained by the end of 2019. However, the fact that 6 million pigs were culled led to an unprecedented supply crisis, which pushed prices up. The ‘pork price fever’ began before the 2020 Lunar New Year in late January and the ‘price storm’ became stronger after Tet. The price of live pork soared from VND40,000-50,000 per kilogram before the ASF outbreak to VND80,000 per kilogram in February. As the price rose every day, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong called on livestock companies to lower the pork prices to VND75,000 poer kilogram. Responding to the call, the companies reduced their selling prices to VND72,000-75,000 per kilogram. But the prices only existed for two weeks before bouncing back to VND80,000-85,000 per kilogram. Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung in March had a working session with 15 leaders in the livestock industry to discuss ‘drastic measures’ to force the prices to VND60,000 per kilogram. They promised to cut the prices to VND70,000. However, only several companies did this. Meanwhile, the prices of pigs raised by households were… Read full this story
- Prostate deaths hit record high of 12,000 after soaring by more than a quarter in less than 20 years - while the breast cancer toll dropped by 1,600 in the same period
- UK employment rate hits record HIGH in boost to Boris Johnson ahead of Brexit as the number of women in work and those becoming self-employed surges
- US Stocks’ S&P500 Ends at Record Highs on Chinese Growth Data After Phase 1 Trade Deal
- Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Completes 20 Year: Throwback To The Hrithik Roshan's Iconic Blockbuster
- 'Looking a little different': Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins shares throwback snap to celebrate working 20 years in television
- Ex-Church Administrator Gets 10 To 20 Years In Theft Of $1.2 Million From Local Church
- Hrithik Roshan describes 20 years since Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai as combination of ‘fear, fearless’, ex-wife Sussanne says ‘only getting better’
- Russian seals are struggling to mate as record high winter temperatures have prevented formation of sea ice where they copulate and give birth to pups
- David Koechner files for divorce from his wife Leigh after more than 20 years of marriage
- 20 years of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai: Hrithik Roshan getting 30000 wedding proposals to Kareena Kapoor in a scene, here are 6 lesser known facts
Pork price hits 20-year record high in 2020 have 403 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at March 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.