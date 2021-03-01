Pork price hits 20-year record high in 2020

Pork became very expensive in 2020 as Vietnam had to import pork to satisfy domestic demand. The Asian Swine Flu epidemic was contained by the end of 2019. However, the fact that 6 million pigs were culled led to an unprecedented supply crisis, which pushed prices up. The ‘pork price fever’ began before the 2020 Lunar New Year in late January and the ‘price storm’ became stronger after Tet. The price of live pork soared from VND40,000-50,000 per kilogram before the ASF outbreak to VND80,000 per kilogram in February. As the price rose every day, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong called on livestock companies to lower the pork prices to VND75,000 poer kilogram. Responding to the call, the companies reduced their selling prices to VND72,000-75,000 per kilogram. But the prices only existed for two weeks before bouncing back to VND80,000-85,000 per kilogram. Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung in March had a working session with 15 leaders in the livestock industry to discuss ‘drastic measures’ to force the prices to VND60,000 per kilogram. They promised to cut the prices to VND70,000. However, only several companies did this. Meanwhile, the prices of pigs raised by households were… Read full this story

