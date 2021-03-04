PM urges completion of draft resolution on specific policies for Thua Thien-Hue

Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 4 urged relevant agencies to promptly complete a draft resolution on specific mechanisms and policies for Thua Thien-Hue central province based on the conservation and development of Hue’s heritage and cultural identity, to be submitted to the National Assembly Standing Committee.

The PM made the instruction during a working trip to the province on March 4.

More than one year ago, the Politburo issued a resolution on the construction and development of Thua Thien-Hue to 2030, vision to 2045, aiming to turn the province into a centrally-run city in tandem with the conservation and development of heritage and cultural identity of the former imperial capital .

As a step to implement the resolution, the Government has been working on a draft resolution of the NA Standing Committee outlining some specific mechanisms and policies for the province.

The draft resolution allows the application of specific criteria on population size and density, budget balance and per capita income, and stipulates specific mechanisms and policies to help Thua Thien-Hue capitalise on its potential and resources for development while harmonising economic growth and cultural development, thereby raising people’s income.

It puts forward four major policies regarding entrance fees to relic sites, a fund for the conservation of Hue relics, loans to the province and the handling of land and properties managed by central State agencies, which are viewed as important in creating optimal conditions for Thua Thien-Hue to become a centrally run city as targeted in the Politburo’s Resolution./.