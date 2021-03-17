PM says reopening of flights, ‘vaccine passports’ should be studied

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Wednesday asked ministries to study reopening international flight routes as well as prepare for the use of ‘vaccine passports’ and controlled international trade.
Speaking at an online Government meeting with national and local steering committees for COVID-19 prevention and control, PM Phúc said Việt Nam had correctly identified the danger level of the pandemic and activated the national disease prevention system in time, offering solutions suitable to the capacity of the country.
The PM said that early on, Việt Nam implemented policies some countries have still not used, like centralised quarantine, rapid contact tracing and quick lockdowns, while the entire political system joined COVID-19 prevention efforts with strong and comprehensive measures.
PM Phúc said the war against the virus was not over and there was still a lot to do. He said the country would not let its guard down with many new variants of the coronavirus spreading in many places, including ASEAN countries. — VNS
