PM hosts Việt Nam-ASEAN Economic Cooperation Development Association delegation

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (standing) addresses the meeting. —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – Representatives from the Việt Nam-ASEAN Economic Cooperation Development Association (VASEAN) have asked for stronger support from the Government and Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc for the business community to overcome difficulties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and recover and expand production, during a meeting with the PM in Hà Nội on Thursday.

They lauded the Government's efforts in controlling COVID-19, which has helped maintain production and business activities, while showing hope for more favourable conditions in terms of mechanisms and policies related to land use and credit, as well as a smoother business and investment environment.

Formed in 2008 under the initial name Việt Nam-Laos-Cambodia Economic Cooperation Development Association, the VASEAN groups Vietnamese businesses, scientists, individuals and organisations operating in areas related to economic, investment, trade and tourism cooperation between Việt Nam and ASEAN member countries as well as other partners including Japan, China, the RoK and India.

Over the years, the association has helped its members explore the ASEAN market, while contributing opinions to the State's policy-making.

Speaking at the meeting, PM Phúc said that Việt Nam has managed to overcome difficulties in all fields, especially those brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters, thus successfully implementing the dual target, posting high growth and integrating deeply into the world.

He noted that Việt Nam has signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), opening up a massive space for cooperation. Meanwhile, the country has ensured a stable macroeconomic situation and people's living conditions, he said, adding that the country's higher position, stable socio-economic situation and people's solidarity are good conditions for businesses.

Lauding the achievements of the business community, he underscored that the Party and State have given optimal conditions for people and enterprises to develop, while protecting their legitimate rights.

The PM stressed the significance of promoting ties with ASEAN countries, especially in economy, asserting that this greatly depends on the dynamism of businesses. Last year, Việt Nam successfully hosted the ASEAN Summit, he said, adding that cooperation chances with the association remain abundant.

He suggested that Vietnamese businesses carefully explore these markets to design sustainable business strategies.

He affirmed that the Government will work to further improve the investment environment, and asked the business community to contribute recommendations on relevant mechanisms and policies.

The PM also showed his hope that VASEAN members will help connect Việt Nam and partners in ASEAN region and the rest of the world. — VNS