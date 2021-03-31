PM allocates 270 billion VND for Hai Duong to fight COVID-19

The Ministry of Finance was tasked with managing the sum and instructing the Hai Duong People's Committee, with the two entirely responsible for the management and use of as well as making reports on the funding in line with regulations to ensure its efficiency, publicity, and transparency.

The PM also assigned the provincial People’s Committee to promptly conduct prevention measures using financial assistance from the central budget reserve, local resources, and other legally mobilized sources. Related reports on the pandemic prevention and control work will be submitted to the PM for consideration of the final sum allocated to the province.

Thanks to the implementation of quarantine and social distancing, among other measures in response to COVID-19, Hai Duong has so far put the epidemic under control. The province will end its ongoing social distancing period on March 31.

Source: VNA