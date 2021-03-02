Pink Spring Blood Donation Festival 2021 launched in Hanoi

The movement aims to ease blood shortages in hospitals after the Lunar New Year Festival while raising the Hanoians’ awareness of blood donation to save patients.
The organizers also hope that the movement will become an annual event on the first days of a lunar year.
Particularly, the 14th edition will take place from March 1 to 7 at the headquarters of the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion in Pham Van Bach Street of Cau Giay district and other three locations in Hanoi, including 26 Luong Ngoc Quyen Street in Hoan Kiem district, 132 Quan Nhan street in Thanh Xuan district, and alley 122 Lang Street in Dong Da street.
Organizers expect to collect more than 4,000 units of blood for around 180 hospitals and other medical establishments in 28 provinces and cities in the North.
Launched 13 years ago, the Xuan Hong Blood Donation Festival has received more than 85,000 units of blood for treatment of patients at hospitals across the country. The festival has become the largest blood donation event of the year in the country.
This year, as the COVID-19 pandemic is developing complicatedly, organizers take various measures to prevent COVID-19 infection while encouraging volunteers to strictly observe the WHO’s and the Vietnamese Health Ministry’s COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.
Translated by Tran Hoai
