Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng on list of world’s 25 best national parks

A cave in Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park. VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY – TripAdvisor readers have chosen Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng in Quảng Bình Province as one of the world’s 25 best national parks.

The UNESCO-recognised global heritage site in central Việt Nam ranked 15th and was the only national park in Southeast Asia to appear on the list compiled by TripAdvisor, which took into account the quality and number of traveler reviews and ratings published on its website over a 12-month period.

The karst formation of Phong Nha-Kẻ Bang National Park has evolved since the Paleozoic some 400 million years ago and is the oldest major karst area in Asia, according to TripAdvisor.

Established in 2000, Phong Nha-Kẻ Bang is frequently referred to as the “Kingdom of Caves” for the magnificent specimens it hosts.

The 900 sq km national park, which UNESCO labeled as a global heritage site in 2003, is home to over 300 caves and grottoes that date back 400 million years.

Around 30 caves are now open to visitors, which have created a tourism boom and given much-needed revenue to the once war-torn province. – VNS