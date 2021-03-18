Party chief urges acceleration of anti-corruption work

Party General Secretary and President Nguyễn Phú Trọng chairs the meeting on Thursday. —VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and President Nguyễn Phú Trọng urged competent agencies to accelerate the inspection and prosecution of corruption cases, saying that the fight against corruption was non-stop and should not fear anything.

He was speaking at the 19th session of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption in Hà Nội on Thursday.

According to the report delivered at the meeting, there have been strong advances in the anti-corruption fight with more evident results, winning approval of cadres, Party members and the people.

The steering committee established 22 inspection teams to supervise Party committees and Party members under the management of the Party Central Committee to detect violations.

The Government Inspectorate completed inspections on obeying the law on land management and use at Vietnam Rubber Industry Group, Forestry Corporation and Vietnam Tea Corporation. The recovery of appropriated and lost assets in the cases under the direction of the steering committee continued to witness positive changes.

The steering committee agreed that they must accelerate inspection and handling of corruption cases and soon put on trial cases including violating regulations on management and use of State assets, causing loss and waste; violations of regulations on land management at Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (Sabeco); violation of regulations on construction work investment which caused serious consequences at the Thái Nguyên Iron and Steel Company.

Party General Secretary Trọng, who is also chairman of the steering committee, proposed adding one more task for the committee, which is preventing and combating negativity.

The steering committee was required to improve the quality of its work and select qualified officials to join the team. — VNS