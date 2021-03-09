Party Central Committee discusses whole-term working agenda, personnel work

In the morning, members of the committee discussed in groups the working agenda of the committee throughout the 13th tenure after listening to a proposal on the agenda, which was presented by Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong.
In the afternoon, they attended a plenary session to listen to the Politburo's proposal on the completion of the nomination of candidates for a number of leadership positions in State agencies in the 14th tenure of the 2016-2021 term and the 15th tenure of the 2021-2026 term.
After that, members of the Party Central Committee discussed in groups this proposal which had previously been presented by Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh.
The plenum of the Party Central Committee is scheduled to conclude on March 9.
Source: VNA
