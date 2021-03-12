Pakistan initiates anti-dumping investigation on Vietnam’s steel

Some cold-rolled steel product of Việt Nam are under an anti-dumping investigation of Pakistan. — VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — Pakistan has initiated an anti-dumping investigation on cold-rolled steel products originating in or exported from several countries, including Việt Nam, China, the European Union and the Republic of Korea.

The period under investigation was from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020.

China Steel & Nippon Steel Vietnam Joint Stock Company is subject to the investigation with the proposed tariff of 27,98 per cent.

In a notice issued on February 25, the commission said investigated products are classified under Pakistan Customs Tariff (PCT) heading numbers 7209.1510, 7209.1590, 7209.1610, 7209.1690. 7209.1710, 7209.1790, 7209.1810, 7209.1891, 7209.1899, 7209.2510, 7209.2590, 7209.2610, 7209.2690, 7209.2710, 7209.2790, 7209.2810 and 7209.2890.

Interested parties are requested to identify themselves to the Secretary, National Tariff Commission, State Life Building No.5, Blue Area, Islamabad; Tel: 9251 920 2839; or Fax: 9251 922 1205, no later than 10 days after the publication of the notice.

All interested parties are invited to make their views/comments known to the commission, and to submit information and documents (if any) no later than 45 days from the date of the publication of the notice.

All data and information should be sent to the Director General (Investigation-II), National Tariff Commission, Statelife Building No.5, Blue Area, Islamabad; Tel: 9251 921 8961; Fax: 9251 922 1205; or Email: [email protected]

The Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade recommended industry associations and manufacturers promptly identify themselves to the investigation agency and cooperate in the investigation in order to enjoy exclusive tariffs.

They should regularly exchange information with Pakistani importers as well as the Authority, to receive timely support.

The imposition of high anti-dumping duties would reduce Việt Nam's competitiveness and make the country lose part or all of the Pakistani market, it warned. — VNS