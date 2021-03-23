Outstanding young Vietnamese in 2020 honored

Addressing the event, Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong hailed efforts made by the HCMCYU to promote the role of youths in nation building and safeguarding through various movements, programmers and activities, including the Outstanding Young Vietnamese Award.

Thuong added that the award is a substantial and meaningful activity honoring outstanding and prestigious young people who have positive influence on the community and have great achievements in the areas of learning, scientific research – innovation, labor and production, business – startup, national defense, security and order, sports, culture and arts, and social activities.

He said that after receiving the award, the exemplary young people have continued to contribute to the nation in all fields, and many of them have had great influence and deserved to be role models for other youths.

He asked the honored youth to continue making more efforts to obtain more achievements and youth chapters to host more practical activities and create favorable environment for youth to contribute their youth and talent.

Thuong expressed strong belief that the ten outstanding young Vietnamese will promote their vanguard role and contribute to the Party', people's, and military's efforts in protecting national independence for national development.

At the event, ten outstanding young Vietnamese received the Prime Minister's Certificate of Merit, while ten promising young faces were honored with the HCMCYU Central Committee's Certificate of Merit.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister handed over Certificate of Merit to the Vietnam Young Talent Fund and its leaders in acknowledgement of their contributions over the past time.

On March 21 morning, outstanding and promising youth paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum and offered incense at the Monument for Heroic Martyrs on Bac Son street.

